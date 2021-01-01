Contrasting SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

This table compares SL Green Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 19.90% 4.21% 1.81% Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21%

This is a summary of current ratings for SL Green Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 10 2 0 2.17 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 6 3 0 2.33

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus price target of $65.07, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SL Green Realty pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 3.49 $281.35 million $7.00 8.51 Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 4.00 -$530,000.00 $1.66 9.01

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.