Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Cowen reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.