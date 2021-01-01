COVA (COVA) Market Cap Reaches $310,139.57

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. COVA has a market capitalization of $310,139.57 and $83,057.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.