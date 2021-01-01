CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.83 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

