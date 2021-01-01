Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,578.27

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,578.27 and traded as high as $3,660.00. Cranswick plc (CWK.L) shares last traded at $3,594.00, with a volume of 58,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,545.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,578.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

