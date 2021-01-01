Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

