Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $331.96 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002082 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,522.65 or 1.00156947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020524 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012180 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,848 coins and its circulating supply is 540,907,545 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

