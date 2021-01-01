Critical Review: Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Airspan Networks and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -30.51% -4.85% -1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CalAmp $366.11 million 0.95 -$79.30 million $0.15 66.13

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airspan Networks and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 2 0 4 0 2.33

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

CalAmp beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks Inc. provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment. It also offers Air4G, a technology solution that combines 4G LTE and WiMAX technologies; Air4Gp Freestyler, a pico base station that delivers small cell and high capacity networks for licensed and unlicensed bands; AirSymphony, a virtual RAN platform that allows the creation of virtual or cloud LTE radio access networks; and AirSON, an advanced algorithm suite designed to address operators' needs in the deployment of small cells. In addition, it provides iBridge, a transport solution for small cell backhaul and front-haul applications; and Netspan, a sub-network element management solution that manages its network elements in the LTE/4G and backhaul product lines. Further, it offers radio planning, network installation, integration, training, and post-sales support services to facilitate the deployment and operation of its systems; and telecommunications equipment. The company provides its wireless broadband solutions to Internet service providers, and carriers, as well as for various vertical market segments, including smart utilities, public safety, transportation, and oil and gas. Airspan Networks Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

