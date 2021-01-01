Critical Review: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 1.94% 17.84% 5.20% Enable N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Enable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $7.73 billion 0.35 $159.41 million $5.42 14.04 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Enable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insight Enterprises and Enable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Enable.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Enable on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. The company also provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; managed solutions, such as spanning messaging, voice, video, and content management; and workplace services, including desk side support, remote service desk, automated self-service, and self-healing solutions. In addition, it offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, the company provides digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints; custom-developed applications to enable client-to-customer engagement; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-Things applications; and custom solutions, which enable clients review insights within their data. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products; and offers enterprise data center solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.