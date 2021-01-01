Critical Review: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) versus Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RocketFuel Blockchain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Jamf
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2.80
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RocketFuel Blockchain
|N/A
|N/A
|-$130,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Jamf
|$204.03 million
|17.10
|-$32.60 million
|N/A
|N/A
RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
3.0% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RocketFuel Blockchain
|N/A
|-483.88%
|-173.00%
|Jamf
|-10.02%
|-1.51%
|-0.93%
Summary
Jamf beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About RocketFuel Blockchain
RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Jamf
There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.
Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.