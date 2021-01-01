CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $16.36 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $17.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $53,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous dividend of $0.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

