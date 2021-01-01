Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,842 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,776 shares of company stock worth $4,862,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

