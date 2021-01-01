Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,931 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.36 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

