Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NIC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.