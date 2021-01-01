Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $15,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $6,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $2,234,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $67.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

