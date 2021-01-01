Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

