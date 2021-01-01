Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

