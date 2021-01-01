Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 54,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,878,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.