Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,249 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $131.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.