DA Davidson Increases Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target to $70.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WIRE. Sidoti upped their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Encore Wire by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 83.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 68.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

