DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last week, DAEX has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,579.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00297807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $577.62 or 0.01958143 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

