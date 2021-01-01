Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DJCO opened at $404.00 on Friday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.01 and a 200-day moving average of $278.20.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $43,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,300 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daily Journal by 123.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 670.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal by 55.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.