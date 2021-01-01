Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $21.40. Danaos shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 260,583 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 28.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.