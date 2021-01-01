DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00301339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011121 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

