Datacoin Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $11,664.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001626 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.