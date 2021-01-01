David H. Lissy Sells 8,058 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $172.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 140.64, a P/E/G ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

