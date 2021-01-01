Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.45. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 22,565 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 69.91%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

