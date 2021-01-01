DeFiner Hits Market Cap of $583,170.86 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $583,170.86 and $125,398.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00130401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00559371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00154012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00299079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00050070 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,099,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

