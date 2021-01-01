Degenerator (MEME) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Day

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027089 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00297853 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.52 or 0.01360242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001693 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

