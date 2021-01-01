Del Taco Restaurants Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 682 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 702% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 call options.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $67,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,922.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $162,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,826.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.