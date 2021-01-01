Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €145.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.27 ($180.31).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €139.25 ($163.82) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.69. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.