Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Down 5.2%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. 1,536,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,944,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 135.21% and a negative net margin of 56.38%.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,460 shares of company stock worth $384,909 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

