Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Down 5.2%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. 1,536,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,944,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 135.21% and a negative net margin of 56.38%.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,460 shares of company stock worth $384,909 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

