Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.50. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $10,507,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

