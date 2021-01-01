Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

