Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the lowest is $1.36. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $10.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

