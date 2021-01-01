Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE DEI opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

