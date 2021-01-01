Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

BidaskClub cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE DEI opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit