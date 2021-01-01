Douglas Koch Sells 15,000 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caleres stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $593.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Caleres by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

