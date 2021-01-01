Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $2,631.57 and approximately $50.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00556702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00166369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049118 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

