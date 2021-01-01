Dusk Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $659,412.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and $659,412.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00305670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.