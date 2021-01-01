Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $490.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

