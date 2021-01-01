e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.24

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $11.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00424755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,344 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,033 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

