e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 49.9% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $11.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00435242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000213 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,308 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,997 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.