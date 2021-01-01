e.l.f. Beauty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 511% compared to the typical volume of 435 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. BidaskClub raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

