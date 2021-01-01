Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

EGLE stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $32.55.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

