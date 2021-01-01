Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXP opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.