Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) (LON:ESL) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) (LON:ESL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.40. Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 602,231 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) (LON:ESL)

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for a range of service sectors and industrial clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through General Transport, iForce, The Pallet Network, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transport, rail transport, automotive and general cargo transport, and warehousing services.

