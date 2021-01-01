EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.