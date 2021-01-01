Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0218 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $25,788.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

