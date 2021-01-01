Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $17.55. Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 445,597 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.47.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$383.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

