electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 178.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

